Install Signal on Ubuntu Linux Or Debian / Ubuntu Based Linux Desktop

Signal is getting so much popularity , as we all know just because of New Privacy Policy users are going towards Privacy Friendly Whatsapp Alternative. Even Brian Acton From Signal Said “Growth is so fast we didn’t get much sleep in last 72 hours”.

For get detail ablout Signal and how Signal is better Alternative of Whatsapp Refer this.

Signal app is available on every platform like on Android , iOS , MAC , Windows & Linux. In this blog we will discuss how to Install Signal Messaging App in Our favourite Linux Platform Ubuntu.

There are two methods to install , 1) Using Snap 2) Via APT (using official Signal repository)

1) Install Signal Using Snap

For install using snap you can just go to Ubuntu Software (Software Center) Aft Search For Signal App And Install (Snap package format )

Alternatively you can just Open Terminal using CTRL + T and type below command

sudo snap install signal-desktop

2) Via APT (using official Signal repository)

You can use this method for all Debian / Ubuntu based Linux OS Like Linux Mint, elementary OS…….ETC

First get the GPG key for the official Signal repository and add it to the trusted keys of your APT package manager.

wget -O- https://updates.signal.org/desktop/apt/keys.asc | sudo apt-key add -

Now you can safely add the repository to your system.

echo "deb [arch=amd64] https://updates.signal.org/desktop/apt xenial main" | sudo tee -a /etc/apt/sources.list.d/signal-xenial.list

Now the Final Step.

sudo apt update && sudo apt install signal-desktop

Now you can search Signal app in application menu and start using your newly favourite Privacy Friendly Messaging app.

